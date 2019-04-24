|
|
Michael "Mike" Ryba
Green Bay - Michael "Mike" Ryba, 80, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. He was born on January 16, 1939 in Chicago, the youngest of 11 children to John and Kathryn (Goga) Ryba.
Mike worked at Northern Shoe and retired from Super Value Warehouse. On May 24, 1980, he married Joyce Steinhausen. Music was his life. He had his own band, the Mike Ryba Band and played the concertina - and played it well. His whole family growing up played. Mike really enjoyed Polka days. There was music wherever they went and he always traveled with his concertina. He loved being with his family.
Mike is survived by his wife, Joyce; two daughters, Nancy (Rick) Lambert and Gail Birr; two sons, Tom Ryba and Mike Ryba Jr.; six grandchildren, Sarah, Jerod, Holly, Chantel, Jordan and Jenna; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Smith and Bernice Gutowski; brother, John (Gert) Ryba; sister-in-law, Leona Ryba; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Ryba; his parents; five brothers, Joe, Albert, Edward, Chester, Leonard; and three sisters, Ann, Sophie, one infant sister, Helen.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, followed by the Funeral Service. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mike's name.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Unity Hospice, Dr. Kevin Sandmire and Dr. Thomas Smith.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019