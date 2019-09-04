Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Matthews Catholic Church
130 St Matthews Street
Green Bay, WI
Resources
Michael S. Wingers


1943 - 2019
Michael S. Wingers Obituary
Michael S. Wingers

Green Bay - Michael S. Wingers, age 76, of Green Bay,WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 31st, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Milwaukee, WI, May 21, 1943 to the late William and Bernice (Keller) Wingers. He graduated from Saint Francis Seminary in Milwaukee, served in the US Navy as a CB, and graduated with an accounting degree from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. For the last 40 years he was the owner of International Search, an executive search firm. Michael was married to his wife Terri (Toigo) for 49 years. He is survived by his sons Tim and Todd (Emily), and grandchildren William and Isaac. It was the happiest of times for Mike when he was surrounded by family.

Michael loved the outdoors, especially camping at Peninsula State Park, fishing, and hunting with his family and friends. He was a member of the Green Bay Thursday Breakfast Optimists, a Mason, and a founding member of the St. Matthews Men's Club. A devout Catholic, his faith never wavered through many years of illness.

Visitation will be held on Saturday September 7th at Saint Matthews Catholic Church (130 St Matthews Street, Green Bay, WI 54301) from 9 to 11 am. with mass following. Visit www.newcomergreenbay.com to express online condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
