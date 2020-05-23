|
|
Michael Schmidt
Green Bay - Michael A. Schmidt, 72, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1947 to the late Glen and Rosemary (Mertens) Schmidt in Green Bay. Michael was a Graduate of West High School. On August 21, 1965 he married Sandra Martens, and together they had six children.
Michael worked as a machinist at Fort Howard for 40 years until his retirement in 2007. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa and dog dad, leaving a legacy that was very important to him. He enjoyed going to the casino, playing softball and bowling, even bowling a 300 game. He also enjoyed going to his cabin, which was his happy place. He will forever be remembered as a simple, humble man who was also stubborn and had a good sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Schmidt; children, Shelley (John) VanBoxel, Stacey Tenor, Shannon Bereza, Michael Paul (Jamie) Schmidt and Susan (Lance) Taylor; grandchildren, Nicole (Dave), Tyler, Ryan (Jasmin) Courtney (David), Mackenzie, Shaun, Elizabeth, Joshua, Ethyn, Chayse, Paytyn, Parker, Alexa, Noah, Emily; ten great grandchildren, brother, Brad Schmidt; sister, Glenda (Gary) Daul; brother, Ritchie (Sissy) Schmidt; sisters in law, Judith Olson and Carol Pamperin; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Rosemary Schmidt; his son, Jody Schmidt; and his mother and father in law, Harold and Rita Martens.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division Street, from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Rev. Dave Schmidt officiating. With concerns for the Corona virus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks and observe physical distancing and proper sanitation. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020