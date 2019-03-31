|
|
Michael Smits
De Pere - Michael Smits, 51, formerly of De Pere, passed away November 12, 2018 in New York City.
Michael is survived by his brothers and sisters: Ken Brittnacher and family, Mary and Denny Wicker and family, Robert and Joanne Smits, Ellen and Bob Coenen, John Smits and Sandra Danen, and Tracy Smits and family. He is further survived by his aunts and uncles, Dick and Arlene Smits, and Marilyn Smits.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Doris Smits, his sister, Teresa Brittnacher, and his brother, Jim Smits.
The musician is gone, but the music and memories live on. Thank you Michael for sharing some of your talents with us. May you find the peace and happiness that eluded you in life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019