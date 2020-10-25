Michael T. Monday
Pulaski - Michael T. Monday, 69, Pulaski, passed away Friday morning, October 16, 2020, with his wife, Patricia, at his side. He was born December 6, 1950 in Appleton, the son of the late John Sr. and Joyce (Scanlon) Monday.
Michael was a 1969 graduate of Wausau Senior High School and earned a degree in parts sales from Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. In 1969, He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served aboard the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War, from 1969-1973.
On May 22, 1982, Michael married the love of his life, Patricia Tyczkowski, at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. He worked in parts sales for S & L Motors in Pulaski, Badger International in Wausau, and retired after 35 years at Packer City International Trucks in Green Bay.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Patricia; two brothers: John Jr. (Jackie) Monday, Arizona and Peter (Kaila) Monday, Merrill; three sisters: Kathy (Dennis) Tapper, Ringle, Peggy (Scott) Jennejohn, Tomahawk, and Mary Ann Fitzke; and a sister-in-law: Sue Monday, Wausau. Michael is further survived by many nieces and nephews, his in-laws, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Thomas Monday and Robert Monday.
Because of concerns with COVID, a private family gathering and service was held at Marnocha Funeral Home in Pulaski.
Since it was not possible to be with the family in person for the funeral, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Monday family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com