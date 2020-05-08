Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Michael Thomas "Mike" Ellis Sr.


1942 - 2020
Michael Thomas "Mike" Ellis Sr. Obituary
Michael Thomas "Mike" Ellis, Sr.

Green Bay - Michael Thomas "Mike" Ellis, Sr., 77, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born August 30, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to Howard and Mary (Willey) Ellis. Mike was a graduate of Premontre High School. After graduating, Mike began working with his father at the family gas station and restaurant. Mike later opened his own gas station and a car wash with his brother, Bob. Eventually Mike found a career in real estate.

In Mike's earlier years, he enjoyed travelling all over the country with his children on family vacations. They even went to Canada to enjoy a few fishing trips. Mike especially enjoyed any time spent playing cribbage. He was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #617.

Mike is survived by his children, Bobbie Lison, Jennie Pearson, Michael (Heather) Ellis, Jr.; four grandchildren, Tina (Kevin) Harrig, Colin Fruehbrodt, McKenzie Fruehbrodt, Kyle (Kristi) Ferrington; great-grandchildren, Annika and Karson; siblings, Bob (Dianne) Ellis, Mary Pat Van Schyndel, Carol (Mike) Debbout, Suzanne (Tony) Cicero; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020
