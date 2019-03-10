|
|
Michael V. Przybylski
Green Bay - Michael V. Prybylski, age 68, of Green Bay, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born July 14, 1950 in Green Bay, son of the late Frank and Helen (Lepak) Przybylski Sr.
Michael is survived by his brother and caregiver, Frank J. Preble, a niece, Charlotte and a nephew, Charles.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Caroline (Raymond) Pigg.
In accordance with Michael's wishes, no services will be held. Interment will be in St. Casimir Cemetery, Krakow, WI.
Michael's family would like to extend a special thank you to the residents and staff at Anna's House Assisted Living, New Franken, for their excellent care, friendship and support for the last 20 years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019