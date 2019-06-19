Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church,
6051 Noble St.
Sobieski, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
6051 Noble St.,
Sobieski, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael VanLanen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael VanLanen


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael VanLanen Obituary
Mikey VanLanen, 66, Sobieski, died peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, at a Green Bay hospital following a short illness. The son of the late Eddie and Vickie (Pawelczyk) VanLanen was born July 8, 1952, in Sobieski where he was a lifelong resident.

Mikey had been employed at Green Bay Cheese(Saputo) for many years until his retirement in 2014. Mikey was a very kind man with a big heart and he was a great friend. He liked to drive his 1970 Chevelle, and especially enjoyed playing drums, sometimes in a polka band. Mikey loved throwing darts at Old Crow in Sobieski.

Survivors include his lifelong friend, Karen, and Jim, and special friend, Roz; neighbors, Mary and Roger; and cousins, Carrie Mannina and Larry Pawelczyk. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and godparents.

The visitation will take place from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 6051 Noble St., Sobieski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church, Fr. Antonio de los Santos presiding. Burial will follow in St. John Cantius Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at

www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now