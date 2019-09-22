Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Yopek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Bear" Yopek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Bear" Yopek Obituary
Michael "Bear" Yopek

Maribel - Michael "Bear" Yopek, 59, of Maribel, passed away September 19, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

He is survived by his daughter, Schyler; sisters, Robin (Rick) O'Neil, Shelly (Doug) Christman; nephew, Tony; Michelle and special friend Aaron, Ava, and Braxton; aunts, uncles, and many many special friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Abbie and Al.

A celebration of life will be held at The Maribel Community Center, 14905 Mulberry St., on Sunday, October 6, from 1 PM until 5 PM.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now