Michael "Bear" Yopek
Maribel - Michael "Bear" Yopek, 59, of Maribel, passed away September 19, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
He is survived by his daughter, Schyler; sisters, Robin (Rick) O'Neil, Shelly (Doug) Christman; nephew, Tony; Michelle and special friend Aaron, Ava, and Braxton; aunts, uncles, and many many special friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Abbie and Al.
A celebration of life will be held at The Maribel Community Center, 14905 Mulberry St., on Sunday, October 6, from 1 PM until 5 PM.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019