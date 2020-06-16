Michal Lyn Michiels
Milwaukee - Michal L. Michiels, 23, of Milwaukee, passed away unexpectedly in a work-related accident on Friday, June 12, 2020. Michal, daughter of Greg and Carrie (Haen) Michiels was born on February 20, 1997. She grew up in Appleton and was a graduate of the Appleton West High School in 2015 and the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Ecology.
Michal is survived by her parents: Greg and Carrie (Haen) Michiels of Appleton; siblings: Lauren and Caleb (fiancée Kelly Weldon) in the Madison area; and her maternal grandmother: Mae (Junio) Haen of Luxemburg, as well as her cat Steven. She is also survived by a large and supportive extended family with many aunts, uncles and fantastic cousins.
Michal was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Arnie and Dot (Lamere) Michiels; her maternal grandfather: LeRoy Haen; and uncles Randy Romuald and Ken Jergenson.
Michal was a beautiful, tenacious, and engaging young woman who left an impression on everyone she met. She was passionate about animals and their environment and was devoted to improving ecosystems. Whether salmon rivers in California or nature preserves and parks in Wisconsin, she eagerly embraced the work required to transform and restore landscapes. She enjoyed being outside whenever possible whether it be working, backpacking, hiking, camping, kayaking, or any number of other adventures. Michal was fiercely loyal to her friends and cared deeply for those she loved. In her 23 years, she lived without reservation and experienced a rich life. Her determination and grit were incredible, and it was amazing to see her overcome obstacles and challenges that would limit most people.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Wichmann Funeral Home located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Social distancing will be enforced and you are kindly asked to wear a mask. If you are feeling ill, kindly stay home.
A funeral service for Michal will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Appleton Alliance Church, located at 2693 W. Grand Chute Boulevard in Appleton, with Pastor Brian Episcopo officiating. Doors will open at 9:45 AM and again, social distancing and masks are requested. If you are unable or choose not to attend the service in person, you may view the service live and in its entirety on Michal's obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Please do not send flowers. Instead, consider a donation to a memorial fund which is being established in Michal's name.
For more information or to share a memory, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Together this family will endeavor to be the curator of her spirit, memory, and laughter for generations to come.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.