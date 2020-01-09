|
Michele Lynn Ferris
June 23, 1949 -
December 30, 2019
Michele Lynn Ferris (70) passed away on December 30, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI. She was residing in Appleton, WI and is survived by her husband, Scott Ferris; her children Ami Hyde and husband Patrick, Nichele (Nicki) Bond and fiancé Michael, Travis Bond and wife Michelle; stepchildren Beth Zingler and husband Aaron, and Beau Ferris; siblings Ken Whitford and wife Barb, Lynn Bond and husband Ken, Traci Briggs and husband Marty; and seven wonderful grandchildren Grace, Owen, Claire, Violet, Camille, Lola and Oscar.
Michele was raised in Oconto, WI by her parents Harry and Ida Mae Whitford (both deceased). She was a graduate of Oconto High School and went on to have a brief, but successful career at Associated Bank. After several years in the workforce, she took time off to successfully raise her 3 children. She was always supportive and encouraging to both her family and friends and always willing to do anything for anyone. Amongst other endeavors, Michele always enjoyed time with family and friends, baking and cooking, vacations to Florida, and supporting her grandchildren with their passions in life.
Despite struggling with her health in recent years, Michele remained unbelievably positive and an inspiration to all. She was known as a relentless "fighter" and her spirit will be forever missed.
A memorial service for family will be held on Saturday, January 25th at Faith Lutheran Church in Green Bay at 10:30am, followed by a Celebration of Life for family and friends at Green Bay Country Club from 12:00-3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, online condolences and a memorial fund have been set up in Michele's name at https://everloved.com/life-of/michele-ferris/.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 22, 2020