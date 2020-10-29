Michelle (Micki) Bilski



Michelle (Micki) Bilski, age 71, died October 26th in the presence of her family, after a 13 year battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia.



Born and raised in Vulcan Michigan, preceded in death by mother and father Albert and Kathleen Masty, sister Jacque Masty Cook and brother-in-law Lee Cook. She is survived by her husband Peter, son Matt (Amy) Bilski of Evanston, Illinois, daughter Christi (Jon) Brule of Arvada, Colorado, son Andy (Susie) Bilski of Kenosha, Wisconsin as well as six grandchildren ---Max, Sam, Sophie, CeCe, Olivia and Jackson. She is also survived by her brother & sister-in-law Tim (Terry) Masty of Atlanta, Georgia and brother & sister-in-law Mark (Jonelle) Masty of Flower Mound, Texas, nieces Shannyn Caldwell, Lauren Passalugo, Rachel Laubacher, nephews Ryan Cook and Jonathan Masty.



Micki graduated from Norway, Michigan High School and Northern Michigan University with a degree in Nursing. She married Peter Bilski and became the mother of Matt, Christi and Andrew. With life cut short with illness for the last 13 years, she regretted not having more time with her grandchildren. Unmistakably she was the center of her family spiritually, emotionally, in principle and in teaching the way life should be lived. She put faith in god as the center of all and without question had a direct path to heaven.



She was proud of her Polish heritage, but her Irish heritage was front and center. She loved spring time and the return of the cardinals, her back yard squirrels, but most importantly she never met a cow she didn't want to hug.



We will miss her quiet demeanor, her home made raviolis, gnocchi, lasagna, pasties, cheese pierogi, chocolate chip cookies, and her appreciation of life. Her grilling outside or in the garage in winter, her quiet athleticism (golf & skiing) and her daily church attendance. She enjoyed travel, especially to Florida visiting her parents and to visit her daughter and family in Denver.



Her work as a nurse primarily in Grand Haven, Mi was not a job but a passion. She approached her work with the same spirituality, compassion and caring demonstrated throughout her life. She enjoyed attending college football at her husband's alma mater (Michigan State), but he knew she secretly had her faith influence her preference for Notre Dame. Her faith blossomed in Grand Haven, Michigan and church became central to her. Lasting friendships came from this beautiful city.



She grew up loving to watch her Green Bay Packers, and was thrilled to move to Green Bay within two miles of Lambeau Field and within a few blocks from Brett Favre's house. Her specialty was a visit on any given Sunday to Cabela's looking for Yoopers! She loved Door County, Let Me Be Frank Productions, main-line entertainers at the Resch, the Badger Car Ferry, Nativity of Our Lord Parish for daily mass and a little brandy for medicinal purposes.



She was proud to be a Yooper, loved a weekend back in her homestead in Vulcan, Michigan, appreciated a meal at the Rialto, church at St. Barbara's, shopping at Ebeling's, a visit to Hamilton Lakes and a meal at the T&T.



She appreciated and never forgot lifelong friendships (especially the Coombs girls) and taught us all how to live life by her quiet, unassuming examples We miss her and often find ourselves hoping we gave her enough of ourselves. She was special and to use one of her favorite words, she was "cute."



The family wishes to thank the angels in her life who were extra care givers, friends and a support group helping her husband Peter:



* The fantastic four in the UP (Susie, Marcia, Beth and Sue)



*Mary Z, Christy T, Kim K in Green Bay



*Danielle H, Tracie G and Christin D in Green Bay



*Our wonderful neighbors



*Curative Connections



*The knowledge gained from the ADRC (Aging & Disability Resource Center)



*Dr. Walbrun & staff



*The staff at Green Bay Health Services



*Barstow Elder Law



*The staff of Nurses & Physicians at St. Mary Hospital



As you can see it takes a "Village" when you are in a 13 year illness battle that affects approximately six million people nationally, 14 thousand people in Brown County, is the number six cause of death in America and is still without a cure.



A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at a later date at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida Street, Green Bay, Wi---54304. Internment and a gathering of her friends will also be in Norway, Michigan on a date to be announced next year. Contact her husband Peter at P.O. Box 11295 Green Bay, Wi, 54307--- (920) 737-4831 with any questions you may have.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store