Michelle L. Skenandore
Green Bay - Michelle "Shelly" L.. Smith, 47, Green Bay passed away Sunday October 20, 2019. She was born December 20, 1971 to Susan and the late Gary Smith. Shelly loved arts and crafts, and had worked at Crestview Nursery for years, while living in Florida. Time spent with her family is what meant the most to her.
She is survived by her husband Daniel, her mother; Susan Smith (Martin Konop). her brothers; Troy (Kelly), and Chad (Becky). Her children; Amanda, Richard, Hailey, Bobbie Jo (Michael), Matthew, as well as her grandchildren; Brayden, James, Jackson, Kylie, her mother-in-laws; Elaine Skenandore-Cornelius and Connie Vandehei. Shelley's brothers and sisters-law also survive; Tim, Stacy, Wanda, Cindy, Roland Jr., as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friend, and Martins family..
She was preceded in death by her Father, as well as grandparents, and father-in-law Roland Vandehei.
Friends may call after 9:00AM Friday October 25, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, until time of service at 11:00AM. Burial to follow in Oneida Methodist Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019