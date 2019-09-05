|
|
Michelle (Shelly) M. Herlache
formerly of Green Bay - Michelle (Shelly) M. Herlache, 44, formerly of Green Bay, passed through the gates of heaven on August 17, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. Shelly is survived by her loving children, Austin and Kelsi Jo McDermid, Green Bay; mother, JoAnne (Herlache) Zastrow and stepfather, Eldor Zastrow, Florida; brother and sister in law, James Dean (Rachel) Herlache, Florida; grandparents Norbert LaCrosse (Shirley), Luxemburg; grandmother, Ruth Herlache, Kewaunee; godchildren Ashley Ploor (Kyle), Green Bay, Kayla, Noah and Deanna Herlache; niece, Brittany Herlache Lenz (Devon); great nephew, Oliver Lenz; cousin, Jessie Mott, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by daughter, Brooke McDermid; brother, Dean James Herlache; father, Ken Herlache; grandmother, Marie LaCrosse; grandfather, Roland Herlache; godmother, Pat LeGrave; godfather, Larry Herlache; aunts, Sandy Mott, Shirley Brusky and cousin, Leslie Bilawski.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 12:00 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1412 Main Street, Luxemburg, WI 54217. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Fly with the angels, dirty dance with the stars.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019