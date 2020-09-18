Mickey KnudsonGreen Bay - Mickey Knudson, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Sept. 15 after suffering a massive heart attack.Mickey was born in Kingsford, MI on Nov. 23, 1943 to Floyd and Leala Knudson. He graduated from Green Bay West High in 1962 where he excelled in athletics. After college graduation, Mickey pursued his interest in progressive education. Mickey was instrumental in founding Aldo Leopold Community School in 1976 where he taught until his retirement in 2001.Mickey is survived by his loving wife, soul mate and best friend Renee Knudson.His children Dan (Rebecca) Knudson, Peter Mortensen, Carrie (Rick) Wilson, Kristin (Paul) Kerkhoff, Eric (Annie) Knudson, Matt Knudson.His grandchildren; Austin and Riley Kerkhoff, Frank, Sam and Jacob Schroyer, Aryana and Gavin Knudson, Sophia Knudson, Emmet, Oliver and Arlo Knudson.Mickey is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Leala Knudson, his Mother and Father-in-law Evelyn and Edward Doyle and his granddaughter Katie Marie Wilson.Mickey was a firm believer in kindness and acceptance for all.Mickey's wishes were for no funeral or service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Nature Conservancy.