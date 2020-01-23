Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
710 N. Baird St.
Miguel Angel Leon Obituary
Miguel Angel Leon

Green Bay - Miguel Angel Leon, 29, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born June 27, 1990 in Appleton, son of Socorro Leon and Otilia Peterman. Miguel graduated from Green Bay East High School in 2008, and from NWTC with an Associate Degree in welding in 2010.

Miguel enjoyed gaming, bike rides with his brother, and playing at the park when he was younger.

He will be deeply missed by his parents, Socorro and Otilia (Michael); son, Davian; brother, Julio (Rocky) Leon; sisters, Karina (fiance-Kevin) Leon and their son, Noah; and Luz "Lucy" Elena; grandfather, Ignacio Patino; and many other family members and friends.

Miguel was preceded in death by his son, Armando Angel; grandmother, Luz Martinez; grandfather, Salvador Leon; aunt, Eulalia Patino; and grandmother, Matilde Rodriquez.

Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 710 N. Baird St., with Fr. Anthony Cirignani officiating. Interment will follow in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
