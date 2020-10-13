Mike Schott
Allouez - In 1967, just ten days after his May 6th birth, Ervin and Barbara Schott brought their only son to their loving De Pere home; they named him Michael Francis Schott. On Friday, October 9, 2020 God called on Michael to rejoin his parents once again to HIS heavenly home.
Mike and Betsy Dorsey joined their lives in marriage on June 28, 1997 and together they celebrated the proudest day of their lives when their son Charlie was born.
For twelve years, Mike took pride in his work as a construction project manager at VerHalen Inc. He had a passion for golf, duck and bird hunting, coaching young Charlie's football team and the beauty of fireworks on the Fourth of July. There was never a time when Mike was not undertaking a project of home improvement or in his community. He was an active member of the Allouez Economic Advisory Board, and the Allouez Optimist Club.
Although a brain hemorrhage forever changed his physical self in 2011, Mike's bright mind never faded and he was blessed to be able to be a devoted father and teacher to Charlie, as he grew into the young man he is today. We felt Mike's love from Heaven when Charlie turned 18 years old on Sunday.
Mike became a testament to how precious life is. Through 9 ½ years of vast physical challenges and a devastating diagnosis of cancer this August, Mike reminded us that time with our loved ones is one of God's greatest gifts. He taught many people about inner strength, determination, and the power of will.
Anyone who loves animals will appreciate the joy their first dog Lucy brought to their home. The past few years Mike was able to enjoy the company of their cat and dog, Calvin and Hobbs and we are certain Mike appreciates from Heaven the joy they will continue to bring Betsy and Charlie. These loyal loving pets brought great comfort and comic relief for him.
Mike is proceeded in death by his parents, Ervin and Barbara (Zeise) Schott, Betsy's parents Wayne and Helen (Gryboski) Dorsey, and half-brother John Rodarte.
Mike is survived by his wife and son, Betsy and Charlie; Mike's sister Anne Baeten Calawerts (John) and their children Emily and Benjamin Baeten, and Georgia and Samuel Calawerts; Mike's sister Rebecca (Matt) Wellens and their children Grant and Drew; Betsy's sister Sandy (Alan) Mason and their children James Wahl, Jeffrey Wahl and Allie Mason; Betsy's brother John Dorsey and sons Jack, Matthew and Mitchell; Betsy's brother Wayne (Paula) Dorsey and their children Wayne and Lauren; Sandy Avakian, and daughter Michelle Munoz; Dale (Patti) Hatton and children John Roberts, Tammy Hatton, Tracy (Chad) Campshure, Troy Hatton, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins from all sides of his family.
A personal note from Anne and Becky (we know our parents who now rest in Heaven feel the same): There is simply no way to thank our angel on earth, Betsy for the incredible devotion and care she had for Mike, especially this past 9 ½ years. Not only did she take care for Mike 24 hours each day, every day of each year, she and Mike made certain Charlie grew up with love, friends, family, and kept him active in his school and sports. For the two of them, we know Mike is beaming from heaven with pride. We thank Charlie for sharing the care for his father with Betsy throughout his childhood. We hope this will bring him strength throughout his life, we could not be more proud of him. We also thank the people in Mike's life who remained dedicated to his well-being and friendship.
Private family service will be held at Ryan Funeral Home with Father John Girotti officiating. Inurnment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been be established in Mike's honor. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
to extend online condolences.