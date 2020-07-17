1/
Mike Smits
Mike Smits

De Pere - Mike "Smitty" Smits, age 65, of De Pere, passed away at his home on July 17, 2020 with family at his side following a 2-year battle with cancer.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Monday, July 20, from 3pm until 7pm. Knights of Columbus prayer service at 7:00 pm at the funeral home followed by a parish prayer service to conclude the evening. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview (De Pere), from 9:00 am until 10:15 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am with the Rev. Matthew Faucett officiating and the Rev. John H. Harper as homilist. Burial in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, De Pere.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

Full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Prayer Service
Cotter Funeral Home
JUL
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home
JUL
20
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home
JUL
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
