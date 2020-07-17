Mike Smits
De Pere - Mike "Smitty" Smits, age 65, of De Pere, passed away at his home on July 17, 2020 with family at his side following a 2-year battle with cancer.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Monday, July 20, from 3pm until 7pm. Knights of Columbus prayer service at 7:00 pm at the funeral home followed by a parish prayer service to conclude the evening. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview (De Pere), from 9:00 am until 10:15 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am with the Rev. Matthew Faucett officiating and the Rev. John H. Harper as homilist. Burial in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, De Pere.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com