|
|
Milan G. Delfosse
Green Bay - Milan G. Delfosse, 82, of Green Bay, beloved husband and father departed this life peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center.
Milan was born February 27, 1937 in Union, WI, son of the late Roland and Jennie Delfosse. Milan graduated in 1955 from Central Catholic High School. He worked the majority of his adult life as a contract negotiator for the Bakers and Tobacco Union. As a young man he enjoyed camping and cars. Later in life, he enjoyed gardening, his beloved dogs, occasional trips to the casino, placing bets on Packer games with Napoleon and Jason, spending time with family and was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan (GO PACK GO!), even up to his last moments. He was a devoted Catholic and a man of faith.
He is survived by his loving wife Gloria Delfosse of 38 years and their children: Greg Delfosse, Dennis Delfosse, Lori Kunesh-Carrasco (Phillip) Marilee Weaver (Peter), Penny Lutterman (Dave), Kimberlee Starr (Corwin), Dennis Bott, Angela Milan (Jason), Joseph Bott, Kandice Chase. His sisters: Sandra Marchant, Loretta Granius and Charlene Motquin (Roger). In addition to 18 grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Roland and Jennie Delfosse, daughter Holly Delfosse, brother Niles Delfosse, brother-in-law Mike Granius, grandson Adam Delfosse and son-in-law Randall Kunesh.
Milan's family would like to express their gratitude to Aurora Bay Care Medical Center for the care given to him.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020