Mildred "Midgie" Barbara (Borowitz) Berg
Green Bay - Berg, WI, died on Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 88 years old. Mildred was born on November 29, 1931 in Preble, WI to the late Anton and Dorothy (Wertel) Borowitz. She married Ivan Berg at St. Benedict Catholic Church on November 15, 1952. They had 14 children.
Mildred is survived by her children: Joseph, Bend, OR; Mary (Mark) Mitzuk, St. Paul, MN; Theresa Dinning, Bloomington, MN; Judie (Greg) Kamps, Green Bay, WI; Anthony (Kris), Lena, WI; John, Green Bay, WI; Germaine (John) Vicchiollo, Appleton WI; Michael, Green Bay, WI; William (Angela), Sturgeon Bay, WI; Joan (Michael) DiGregorio, Bradenton, FL; Betty (David) Bui, Oakdale, MN; Rebecca (Timothy) Van Zeeland, Sheboygan, WI; Lori (Sean) Miller, Maple Grove, MN; and Paul (Kelly), Plymouth, MN. She is also survived by her multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her twin sister, Marion Vandersteen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers, Vic Borowitz, Ted Borowitz, and Joe Borowitz; and two sisters, Selma LaCount and Gen Chambers.
Words alone cannot completely capture Mildred's story. Her greatest love was her family. And all her children were proud to call her Mom. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. She had a strength both physical and mental that defined her. Mildred was a devoted fan of the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and all Wisconsin sports. She was an avid gardener and quilter, and an excellent chef. Her meatloaf, mashed potatoes, chili, and lemon meringue pies were among the many dishes she made and were second to none. Mildred was steadfast in her dedication to her beloved cats, Charley and Clyde.
She was a good and faithful servant of the Lord, and God has certainly welcomed her with open arms. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mildred will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew St. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the staffs at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home and Unity Hospice for the kindness and compassion they showed throughout this time.
