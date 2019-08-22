|
Mildred "Millie" Coenen
De Pere - Mildred "Millie" Coenen, died Wednesday, August 20, 2019. She was born June 20, 1921 to the late Leo & Gertrude (Pauwels) Derouin. The Derouin Family Farm was on Ridge Road in Ashwaubenon, where she grew up.
On June 1, 1946, Mildred married Louis Coenen. She was an avid bowler and softball player. She also volunteered for the VFW, Our Lady of Lourdes and Meals on Wheels.
Millie was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a lifelong member of the VFW Auxiliary, De Pere Post 2113.
After retirement in 1978, Millie and Louie traveled extensively.
Millie is survived by her daughter: Lynn Leininger and her children and grandchildren: Brook (Drew) LeBeau and Brittany (Tony) Stich - Mathias, Charlotte, Eleanor, Benedict & Ester; daughter Vicki Heuvelmans and her children and grandchildren: Justin Heuvelmans - Stone, Sawyer & Silas, Casey Heuvelmans - Gabe, and Whitney (friend Matt) Heuvelmans - Lily; and daughter Beckie (Jim) Rottier. She is further survived by her sisters: Janice (Erv) Coenen, Janet (Ralph) Klipstine, and Grace Huth; sister-in-law Rosie Bartels; brothers-in-law Clarence "Clem" Coenen and Clarence Vercauteren; and numerous nieces, nephews of the Derouin and Coenen families.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Coenen; sons-in-law Chuck Leininger and Bob Heuvelmans; and her and Louis' siblings and in laws: Ken (Fern) Derouin, Adrian (Yvonne) Kempen, Elaine (Bob) Landskron, Lloyd Huth, Mary Ann Derouin, Dorothy "Dot" Vercauteren, Herb (Beattie) Coenen, Fritz (Eleanor) Coenen, Sam (Florence) Boyea, Fran Coenen, Norb (Helen) Achten, Carol (Ray) Lisch, Gerald Bloomers, and Joe Bartels.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1307 Lourdes Ave, De Pere, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30, Fr. Peter Ambting, O. Praem. officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send any condolences to the family.
Out special thanks to Care for All Ages, especially the staff, for taking exceptional care of mom for 13 years. Also, thanks to Unity Hospice for their services and comfort.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019