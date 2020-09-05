1/2
Mildred D. Thompson
1920 - 2020
Mildred D. Thompson

Green Bay - Mildred (Millie) D. Thompson, 100, Green Bay, passed away , August 30, 2020 at Cottonwood Manor, Green Bay. Millie was born on April 5, 1920 in Tigerton, daughter of the late Walter ands Martha (Rachals) Schuh. On June 30, 1951 she married Sigfred Thompson at Trinity Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on October 10, 1997. Millie enjoyed embroidering, working in the garden and watching birds.

She is survived by two children, David (Colleen) Thompson, and Judith Dennis, all of Green Bay; one grandson, James (Sarah) Dennis; two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Beau Dennis; a sister, Beverly Beyer, Green Bay; one sister-in-law, Agnes Schuh, Green Bay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sigfred Thompson; her parents, Walter and Martha Schuh; an infant daughter, Jackie Rae Thompson, three brothers and a sister-in-law, Leo Schuh, Raymond (Ethel) Schuh, Roger Schuh; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Doris Jensen, Irene (Robert) Knutson and Gerald Beyer.

A private family service was held and Millie was laid to rest at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Ashwaubenon. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Millie's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
