Mildred Destree
Namur - Mildred Emma Destree, 97, of Namur, went to meet her husband in heaven on March 12, 2020. She was born May 23, 1922 in Door County to John and Mayme (Delwiche) Chaudoir. On May 30, 1944 she married Joseph Destree in Namur. He preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 1983.
Mildred and her husband owned and operated Chaudoir's Dock in Namur for many years. She enjoyed the people she met while in business and made many wonderful friendships which lasted for years.
She was a long time, proud, and active member of the Belgian-American Club, making several trips to Belgium over the years. Mildred enjoyed feeding birds, doing puzzles, and reading. Faith was the major tenet of her life, and defined who she was as a person. She attended or listened to mass everyday.
She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Susanne DeNamur, Green Bay; 2 granddaughters, Melissa (Andrew) Kazmer, Green Bay, and Michelle (Joel) Landsverk, Appleton; 4 great-grandchildren: Sydney Landsverk, Emily Kazmer, Katherine Landsverk, and Andrew Kazmer; sister-in-law, Christine Chaudoir and brother-in-law, Bud Malvitz; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 siblings, Jillain Malvitz and Jack Chaudoir.
A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish of Brussels. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 am until the time of mass. Forbes Funeral Home of Sturgeon Bay is in charge of arrangements.
Special thanks to Unity Hospice and St. Vincent Hospital for the wonderful care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020