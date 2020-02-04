|
Mildred L. (Cady) Roels
Allouez - After 93 vibrant years of life, Millie (Cady) Roels was reunited with God and her beloved husband, Norb, on January 29, 2020. She was born to the late Harry and Mae (Girard) Cady. Millie married the love of her life, Norbert Roels, on May 1, 1947. Family was everything to Millie, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Barth, Brian Roels, and Brenda Greenslit (Kurt); grandchildren: Jessica Bower (Justin), Jana Greenslit (Chris), Lee Greenslit-Ther (Kenni), Cady Greenslit, and Ryan Roels; and great-grandchildren: the Bower Boys; Jackson, Jason and Jamie as well as two sisters in law, Marge Roels and Patricia Roels.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norb, granddaughter Jamie Lee Greenslit and many family and friends.
A celebration of Millie's life will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Parish, 333 Hilltop Dr. Allouez. Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 10:45am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Special thanks to Carrington Manor and Heartland Hospice, who were with her on her final journey, for the care and love shown to Millie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020