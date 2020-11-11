Mildred "Mil" NitkaDe Pere - Mildred (Mil) Nitka, age 89, De Pere, passed away on November 10, 2020. The daughter of the late John and Mary (Businsky) Vojik was born on February 18, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland. On November 6, 1954 she married Clarence Nitka. For many years she worked at St. Norbert College.Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Clarence; children, Celeste (Mike) Hansen-Deshasier, Charles (Debi) Nitka, Mary (Steve) Moureau, Lois (Paul) Beckendorf, Ed (Therese) Nitka; grandchildren, Eric (Tanya) Hansen, Bradley (Lindsay) Hansen, Chris (Mallory) Moureau, Doug Moureau, Lindsay Moureau, Sara Beckendorf, Alec Nitka, Kyle Nitka; great-grandchildren, Sylvie Hansen, Drew Moureau, Rowan Moureau; other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Scott Hansen; siblings, Marian Schaech; Lawrence Vojik.Private funeral services were held for Mil at Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care, De Pere with Fr. Mike Ingold officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.