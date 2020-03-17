|
|
Mildred "Millie" Wolters
Janesville - Mildred "Millie" Wolters, age 77, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at home. She was born in Thayer, Kansas on April 7, 1942; the daughter of Vernon E. and Celia F. (Crump) Rogers. Millie was a graduate of Beloit High School in 1960. She enjoyed planning many of her class reunions over the years. Millie married her husband, Ray A. Wolters on February 27, 1965, in Beloit; and they were blessed with 39 years of marriage before Ray's passing on March 8, 2004. As former residents of Fish Creek, Millie helped Ray as proprietor of the Bayside Resort, and they were also charter members and co-founders of the Viking Snowmobile Club in Door County. After Door County, they moved to Janesville. She had a variety of jobs then as a beautician, realtor, insurance agent and her favorite was finally working at Sears before she retired. She believed nothing was impossible. During her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling and valued time with family. She will be missed dearly by all and especially her furbaby, Cooper.
She is survived by her children: Michael (Jen) Wolters and Brenda (David) Kornacki; grandchildren: Amber (Nick) Dobbert, Megan (fiancé, Brandon Swan) Wolters, and Andrew Ray Kornacki; great grandchildren: Myles, Lexyn, Hailey, Landon, and Jackson; sisters: Patricia Spielman and Verneil Jackson; many extended family members and friends.
Millie is preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her parents; stepmother, Anna Marie "Midge" (Austin) Rogers; and siblings: Gloria Peterson, Leon Rogers, and Jack Rogers.
A private family service will be held followed by a committal service at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020