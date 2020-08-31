1/1
Millicent A. (Millie) Okray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millicent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millicent (Millie) A. Okray

Ashwaubenon - Millicent (Millie) A. Okray, 92, Ashwaubenon, died Saturday evening, August 29, 2020 at Woodside Lutheran Home with her family by her side. Millie was born on September 9, 1927 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Bake) Zipper. She was a 1945 graduate of Green Bay West High School. On June 6, 1953 she married Walter Okray at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He preceded he in death in June of 2003. Millie loved baking; every Saturday there was something fresh on the counter. She was also an accomplished seamstress, making dresses for her girls and repairs for the neighbors. Millie was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, where she was on the Women's Guild and was also a member of the Antique Study Club.

Millie is survived by her children, John (Gail) Okray, Kathy (Steve) Mahn, Patty (Dean) Martin, Linda (Randy) Zeuske, Sharon (Dan) Schulz and a son-in-law, Fred (Nikki) Lemens; 10 grandchildren, David Martin, Chad Coopmans, Michelle (Aaron) Gulczynski, Matthew (Kathy) Mahn, Jacob (Emily) Zeuske, Daniel Mahn, Jennifer (Jacob) Fahrenkrug, Cristin Schulz, Marisa Schulz, and Ryan Okray; seven great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lorraine (Vernon) Gussert; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Zipper; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Jenny Okray; her husband, Walter Okray; one daughter, Laura Lemens; two sisters, Dorothy (Mike) Arendt and Marilyn Zipper; one brother, Don Zipper; and a brother-in-law, Norbert (Betty) Okray.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord, 2270 S Oneida St. from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Matt Simonar with entombment to follow at Allouez Mausoleum. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be followed. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Milli's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.

The family would like to extend a special thankyou to the staff at Woodside for their care and compassion during this difficult time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lyndahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved