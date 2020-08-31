Millicent (Millie) A. Okray
Ashwaubenon - Millicent (Millie) A. Okray, 92, Ashwaubenon, died Saturday evening, August 29, 2020 at Woodside Lutheran Home with her family by her side. Millie was born on September 9, 1927 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Bake) Zipper. She was a 1945 graduate of Green Bay West High School. On June 6, 1953 she married Walter Okray at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He preceded he in death in June of 2003. Millie loved baking; every Saturday there was something fresh on the counter. She was also an accomplished seamstress, making dresses for her girls and repairs for the neighbors. Millie was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, where she was on the Women's Guild and was also a member of the Antique Study Club.
Millie is survived by her children, John (Gail) Okray, Kathy (Steve) Mahn, Patty (Dean) Martin, Linda (Randy) Zeuske, Sharon (Dan) Schulz and a son-in-law, Fred (Nikki) Lemens; 10 grandchildren, David Martin, Chad Coopmans, Michelle (Aaron) Gulczynski, Matthew (Kathy) Mahn, Jacob (Emily) Zeuske, Daniel Mahn, Jennifer (Jacob) Fahrenkrug, Cristin Schulz, Marisa Schulz, and Ryan Okray; seven great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lorraine (Vernon) Gussert; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Zipper; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Jenny Okray; her husband, Walter Okray; one daughter, Laura Lemens; two sisters, Dorothy (Mike) Arendt and Marilyn Zipper; one brother, Don Zipper; and a brother-in-law, Norbert (Betty) Okray.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord, 2270 S Oneida St. from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Matt Simonar with entombment to follow at Allouez Mausoleum. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be followed. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Milli's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
The family would like to extend a special thankyou to the staff at Woodside for their care and compassion during this difficult time.