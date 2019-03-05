Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Francis and St. Mary Parish
Brussels, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis and St. Mary Parish
Brussels, WI
Sturgeon Bay - Milton G. LaLuzerne, 90, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, at Autumn Fields in Dyckesville. He was born April 22, 1928, in Brussels to Clarence and Emma (Gerondale) LaLuzerne. On May 18, 1948, he married Lorraine Ann Vlies in Lincoln.

Milton worked at Algoma Hardwoods and dairy farmed for many years. He also hauled milk cans and delivered the newspaper. After he retired, he worked at Econo Foods. Milton enjoyed playing cards and dancing.

Survivors include his wife; 8 children, Dennis LaLuzerne, Forestville; Pat (Cindy) LaLuzerne, James LaLuzerne, Ronald (Christine Conlon) LaLuzerne, Lyle (Diane) LaLuzerne, Lori Jean LaLuzerne, all of Sturgeon Bay; Neal LaLuzerne, Brussels; Dean (Amy) LaLuzerne, Luxemburg; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Donald (Jillian) LaLuzerne, Brussels; 1 sister, Diane (Allen) Johnson, Green Bay. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 son, Mark LaLuzerne; 1 brother, Wendell (Elaine) LaLuzerne.

Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish in Brussels with Rev. Edward Looney officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Thursday. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com

Special thanks to the staff at Autumn Fields and Heartland Hospice for all the wonderful care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019
