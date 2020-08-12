Minnetta Smith
Minnetta Alice "Minnie" Smith, 82, Oneida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The daughter of Willis T. and Fanny S. (King) Skenandore was born on August 1938. She married Cecil A. Smith and together they had two children.
When she was young, she loved listening to music like Janis Joplin. She was always a great dresser and loved her go-go boots. She was a big practical joker and Cecil was usually the victim.
Minnetta and Cecil loved to travel, and especially taking road trips. They loved traveling to Door County and sightseeing all over Wisconsin.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil; children, Tiffany Smith and Lori Smith (Jose "Joshy" Hernandez); grandchildren, Chanel (Zachary), Isabel (Esco), Gabriel; great-granddaughter Lilianne and another on the way. She is further survived by a very large extended family and Cecil's extended family as well.
Minnetta was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Fanny, her siblings and many other extended family members.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Burial will take place on Monday morning at Holy Apostles Cemetery, Oneida.
