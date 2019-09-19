|
|
Miriam Sederstrom
Green Bay - Green Bay, WI — It is with great sadness that the family of Miriam Elaine Sederstrom, a long-time resident of the Green Bay area, announce her peaceful passing on the 13th of September, 2019.
Miram was born on October 9, 1924 in Tipler, Wisconsin to the late Marcus and Hattie Hougard. Miriam loved to bake, garden, golf and bowl. Miriam was an avid Packer and Brewer fan and enjoyed watching golf and tennis. Miriam loved spending time with her dearly beloved family and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in school activities. She had a strong faith.
Loving mother of Judy (the late Earl) Bergner, Joette (Bruce) Renier, John (Melissa) Peterson, and Jayne (David) Vanderlin. Miram is preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Peterson, second husband Elmer Sederstrom, her 2 sons, James R. Peterson and Jerome H. Peterson and step-son, Dean Sederstrom(Chick). She is further survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, Bonnie Peterson and Mary Peterson other friends and relatives. A very dear friend Pylllis Fraser.
There will be a visitation for Miriam on Saturday, September 21 at CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1301 S. Ridge Rd., Green Bay, from 9-11 AM. Her funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be expressed with Miriam's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019