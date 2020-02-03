Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:30 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Missy Kuick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Missy Kuick


1981 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Missy Kuick Obituary
Missy Kuick

Allouez - Missy Kuick was born December 9, 1981 and went to be with her Dad on February 1, 2020.

Laughter, Love, Joy, Life.

Beloved daughter of Debbie and Tony (d), cherished sister to Olivia (Jason) and Greg (Rebecca), loving aunt to Grace, Morgan, Elliot and Lily, much-loved granddaughter to Esther, and if we had to list everyone she was a friend to, we would run out of paper!

She never judged. She always loved. It didn't matter who you were, what you looked like, or when the last time she saw you. Missy was just glad to meet you, talk to you and be your friend.

We don't cry because our time with Missy is over. We smile because we were blessed to have 38 years with Missy.

Please join us in celebrating Missy's life with a visitation at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Thursday, February 6, from 4-7pm. A service will be held at 5:30pm. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.

In lieu of donations, tell your loved ones that you love them, cherish the time you spend with them and have a special drink on Missy.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Missy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -