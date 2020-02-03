|
Missy Kuick
Allouez - Missy Kuick was born December 9, 1981 and went to be with her Dad on February 1, 2020.
Laughter, Love, Joy, Life.
Beloved daughter of Debbie and Tony (d), cherished sister to Olivia (Jason) and Greg (Rebecca), loving aunt to Grace, Morgan, Elliot and Lily, much-loved granddaughter to Esther, and if we had to list everyone she was a friend to, we would run out of paper!
She never judged. She always loved. It didn't matter who you were, what you looked like, or when the last time she saw you. Missy was just glad to meet you, talk to you and be your friend.
We don't cry because our time with Missy is over. We smile because we were blessed to have 38 years with Missy.
Please join us in celebrating Missy's life with a visitation at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Thursday, February 6, from 4-7pm. A service will be held at 5:30pm. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of donations, tell your loved ones that you love them, cherish the time you spend with them and have a special drink on Missy.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020