Misty Mae (Gewont) Williamsen
1980 - 2020
Misty Mae Williamsen (Gewont)

Green Bay - Misty Mae Williamsen (Gewont), 40, Green Bay, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born May 10, 1980 in Green Bay, daughter to Bob Williamsen and the late Roxanne Kunath. She married Blake Gewont in 2018 in Green Bay. Misty Mae was most proud of her son, Trevor, and being a part of her granddaughter's life. She also loved spending time with her 2 dogs, and enjoyed camping, concerts, and spending time with her granddaughter, Mila and her son, Trevor.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Blake; son, Trevor Capelle, Samantha Lee Bosch; granddaughter, Mila Lee Capelle; father, Bob Williamsen; grandmother, Marsha Amerman; step-father, Steve Kunath; brother, Shawn (Tina) Jorgensen; aunt Lana and uncle Jim Stauber; aunt Tammy and uncle Mike Demuth; and many nieces and nephews.

Misty Mae was preceded in death by her mother, Roxanne Kunath; grandmother, Shirley DeBauche; and uncles Greg Gilsoul and Tom Gilsoul.

Due to the current health guidelines, no services will be held.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
