Mitchell D List
Marinette - Mitchell D List, 57, Marinette, died Friday August 2nd, 2019 at home. He was born September 6th, 1961 in Green Bay to the late Gerald List Sr., Hermine Malchow, and stepfather Carl C. "Bud" Malchow.
Survivors include his children Jake (Adrian) List & Mike (Anna) List. 5 grandchildren Alex, Sheridan, Jared, Dominic & Braxton. 9 brothers & sisters Keith (Wilma) List Sr., Kevin List, Tina Galindo, Michele List, Dorene List, Gerald (Theresa) List Jr., Karl (Cheryl) Malchow & Hermine "Snooky" Malchow. 1 step-brother Todd Malchow. Nieces & Nephews Kathy (Bob) Locke, Keith (Amy) List Jr., Buddy (Stephanie) List, Carla (Mike) Elvin, Hermine (John) McIntyre, Rochelle List, KC (Lisa) List, Justin (Alyssa) List, Serenity (Jonathan) Anderson, Jennie (Jamie) Bowyer, Brett (Lindsay) Galindo, Angel (Nic) Joosten, Jessica (Jose) Lopez-Erieau, Terri (Tito) Erieau, Virginia (Aaron) Loewer, Mac (Amanda) Malchow, Karl Malchow, Daniel (David) Malchow-Davis, Nicole Malchow. Many many great nieces and nephews. Special friend Barb Baribeaux.
Mitchell was preceded in death by a sister Krisandra (List) Maier and 2 step-brothers Tom Malchow and Toby Malchow.
Hansen-Onion-Martell Funeral home are handling arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019