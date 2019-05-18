Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Appleton Alliance Church
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Appleton Alliance Church
2693 Grand Chute Blvd
Appleton , WI
Mitchell F. Lundgaard Obituary
Mitchell F. Lundgaard

Appleton - age 36, selflessly gave his life while serving his community on May 15, 2019.

A service to celebrate Mitch's life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Appleton Alliance Church (2693 Grand Chute Blvd) Appleton at 6 PM with Rev. Dennis Episcopo officiating. Visitation will occur at Appleton Alliance Church on Monday from 3 PM until the time of service. A full Fire Service Ceremony will accompany the funeral.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition and on the funeral chapel's website.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2019
