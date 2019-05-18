|
Mitchell F. Lundgaard
Appleton - age 36, selflessly gave his life while serving his community on May 15, 2019.
A service to celebrate Mitch's life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Appleton Alliance Church (2693 Grand Chute Blvd) Appleton at 6 PM with Rev. Dennis Episcopo officiating. Visitation will occur at Appleton Alliance Church on Monday from 3 PM until the time of service. A full Fire Service Ceremony will accompany the funeral.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition and on the funeral chapel's website.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2019