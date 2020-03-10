|
Monica Bhojwani
Green Bay - Monica Bhojwani, 79, died at home on Tuesday, March 4, 2020 in the company of family. She was born November 22, 1940, in Royan, in Occupied France to Hotu and Rukmani Mahtani. Monica will be remembered for her love and dedication to family, her kindness, her intelligence, her tenacity and her elegance.
Monica spent her childhood in Karachi, Pakistan. In 1961 she married Santu Bhojwani. The couple moved to Gibraltar, on the Mediterranean Sea and later to Las Palmas, Canary Islands. In the late 90's, they moved to Green Bay, to be close to their children and grandchildren.
Monica was the force that brought her family together. She was compassionate, loved people, and was a progressive and open-minded thinker. Family members and friends often sought out her wisdom and advice.
She had an entrepreneurial spirit and achieved what she set out to do, often surprising others with the difficult things that she could accomplish to help the people she loved.
Monica had a creative mind and artistic talent which was manifested primarily in her sense of aesthetics and fashion and her beautifully decorated home.
Monica was vivacious, energized by interacting with people, and had a gift for storytelling. One of her significant achievements was the completion of the book her father started, The Story of My Shipwreck/Our Lives in Captivity. .
She also encouraged her loved ones to strive for their goals by immersing herself in any subject matter they were interested in as a means to guide and motivate them. If you asked Monica what she felt most rewarded by in her life, she would state that it was raising her children and grandchildren, who she loved wholeheartedly and who loved her.
Monica is survived by her husband Santu; her daughters, Kavita (Ed) Carlson and Geeta (Brian) Tilot; her son, Haresh; her grandchildren, Nadia Carlson and Neil Carlson; her sister, Lovina Thadani (Sunder); her brother, Chandru Mahtani (Haseen); her nieces, Rumona Thadani and Malika Dalamal; her nephews, Rahul Thadani and Amir Mahtani; and a large extended family.
The family has decided to have a private ceremony honoring Monica's life. Monica felt tremendous gratitude for the support of staff and clients at the CP Aquatics Center. Those wishing to recognize her may make a contribution in her honor to CP Aquatics, 2801 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020