Monica Cecelia (Vondracek) (Thelen) LeFave
Green Bay - Monica Cecelia LeFave, 98, went to her eternal rest on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Cottonwood Manor Assisted Living in Green Bay. She was born the oldest of four children to Steven and Rose (Brittnacher) Vondracek on August 15, 1921, in Greenleaf, WI.
Monica worked as a waitress at Mae Dury's Restaurant for a few years before taking a job at Sears Roebuck, in the catalog department.
On May 10, 1952, she married Floyd Thelen at St. Willebrord Catholic Church in Green Bay, and instantly became a wife, mother and grandmother. In July of 1961, they moved to Townsend, WI, where they started Thelen Appliance Service, and Monica did all the bookkeeping for the business. Floyd preceded her in death in August 1994, after 42 years of marriage.
On September 11, 1999, Monica married Alden LeFave. He preceded her in death in March of 2014.
Monica loved doing arts and crafts and sold much of her work at various resorts and gift shops. She also loved to play scrabble with her Townsend neighbors. Everyone loved her chicken potpie, and her refrigerator cookies.
Monica is survived by five stepchildren: Kenneth (Sandy) Thelen, Herfford, NC; James (Hildi) Thelen, Arizona; Thomas (Sherri)Thelen; Barbra (Jack) Byrnes; and Suzanne Bingham all of Green Bay. Many step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law Roseann Vondracek.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands; her parents; brother, Alfred Vondracek. two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosemary (Wilbert) Tappa, Beata (William) Fiel; stepson, Floyd (Geraldine) Thelen Jr.; and step-daughter, Marie (DeWayne) Maus.
Visitation will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 211 N. Maple Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, November 11; followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 12:15 p.m. with Rev. David Schmidt officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UW-Carbone Cancer Center https://www.uwhealth.org/uw-carbone-cancer-center/ways-to-give/27367
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Cottonwood Manor, especially Missy, AJ, and Kendra; as well as the staff of Southern Care Hospice, especially Amber.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019