Monica Leona (Maresch) Hansen
Sister Bay - Monica Leona (Maresch) Hansen, 92, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Wednesday night, December 18, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village in Sister Bay.
Will be missed by her six children, William (Diane Gorychka) Hansen of Manitowoc, Linda (Dave Nickels) Hansen of Two Rivers, Jennifer (Roger) Levendusky of Sturgeon Bay, Paul (Kathryn) Hansen of Arlington, VA, Marty (Rick) Gename of Ellison Bay, and Sarah (Doug) Schoenwalder of Green Bay; six granddaughters, Margaret (Andrew Lindner) Hansen and Emily (Kevin Kralik) Hansen, Katherine and Elizabeth Levendusky, and Stacy and Rebecca Schoenwalder; two great-grandchildren, William and Margot Kralik; two sisters, Phyllis McKee and Sister Paulus Maresch, both of Manitowoc; other relatives; and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial - 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood, 7491 County Road H, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 with Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery, beside her husband, Mead.
Arrangements entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. View full obituary tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019