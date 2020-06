Muriel A. JohnsonGreen Bay - Muriel A. Johnson, 88, Green Bay, died Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born June 25, 1931 in Green Bay to the late Alfred and Olive (Delfosse) Lemerond. Muriel was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. On February 11, 1956, she married John (Patrick) Johnson at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay. She had been employed at Vincent, Urban & Walker Insurance Associates for 42 years. Muriel enjoyed spending time with her family playing cards, the occasional libation and always liked a good joke.She is survived by three sons, Tim (Cindy), Ashwaubenon, Steve (Deb), Seymour and Mark, Green Bay; one daughter, Sharon Johnson-Murrock, Sturgeon Bay; nine grandchildren, Eric Murrock, Brian Murrock, Rachel (Justin) Kirwen, Davis Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Travis (Bonnie) Leisgang, Tori (Alvin) Socha, Trudee Leisgang and fiancé, Dustin Bergholz and Alois (Tasha) Leisgang; her brother, Terry Lemerond, De Pere; her sister-in-law, Ethel Townsend, Crivitz; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Olive and Alfred Lemerond, she is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nora and Dennis Johnson.Visitation for Muriel will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 South Oneida Street, from 9:00 to 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with the Rev. Mike Ingold officiating. Cremation to follow. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Muriel's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com