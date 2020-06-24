Muriel A. Johnson
Green Bay - Muriel A. Johnson, 88, Green Bay, died Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born June 25, 1931 in Green Bay to the late Alfred and Olive (Delfosse) Lemerond. Muriel was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. On February 11, 1956, she married John (Patrick) Johnson at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay. She had been employed at Vincent, Urban & Walker Insurance Associates for 42 years. Muriel enjoyed spending time with her family playing cards, the occasional libation and always liked a good joke.
She is survived by three sons, Tim (Cindy), Ashwaubenon, Steve (Deb), Seymour and Mark, Green Bay; one daughter, Sharon Johnson-Murrock, Sturgeon Bay; nine grandchildren, Eric Murrock, Brian Murrock, Rachel (Justin) Kirwen, Davis Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Travis (Bonnie) Leisgang, Tori (Alvin) Socha, Trudee Leisgang and fiancé, Dustin Bergholz and Alois (Tasha) Leisgang; her brother, Terry Lemerond, De Pere; her sister-in-law, Ethel Townsend, Crivitz; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Olive and Alfred Lemerond, she is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nora and Dennis Johnson.
Visitation for Muriel will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 South Oneida Street, from 9:00 to 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with the Rev. Mike Ingold officiating. Cremation to follow. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Muriel's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Green Bay - Muriel A. Johnson, 88, Green Bay, died Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born June 25, 1931 in Green Bay to the late Alfred and Olive (Delfosse) Lemerond. Muriel was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. On February 11, 1956, she married John (Patrick) Johnson at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay. She had been employed at Vincent, Urban & Walker Insurance Associates for 42 years. Muriel enjoyed spending time with her family playing cards, the occasional libation and always liked a good joke.
She is survived by three sons, Tim (Cindy), Ashwaubenon, Steve (Deb), Seymour and Mark, Green Bay; one daughter, Sharon Johnson-Murrock, Sturgeon Bay; nine grandchildren, Eric Murrock, Brian Murrock, Rachel (Justin) Kirwen, Davis Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Travis (Bonnie) Leisgang, Tori (Alvin) Socha, Trudee Leisgang and fiancé, Dustin Bergholz and Alois (Tasha) Leisgang; her brother, Terry Lemerond, De Pere; her sister-in-law, Ethel Townsend, Crivitz; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Olive and Alfred Lemerond, she is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nora and Dennis Johnson.
Visitation for Muriel will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 South Oneida Street, from 9:00 to 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with the Rev. Mike Ingold officiating. Cremation to follow. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Muriel's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.