Muriel A. Lealou
Allouez - Our beloved mother, Muriel A. Lealou, passed away on October 27, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born February 22, 1922 in Eagle River, WI to the late Charles and Clara (Vandermause) Meunier.
She was united in marriage to Gilbert N. Lealou on August 28, 1941 in Maplewood, WI. The couple celebrated 67 years together before Gilbert preceded her in death, March 26, 2009. Muriel and Gilbert were blessed with 8 children, 12 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Muriel was a devout Catholic and faithful member of St. Matthew Parish.
Muriel was a beautiful soul who loved to cook, garden, play cards and polka.
Muriel is survived by her children: Shirley Boucher, Townsend, WI, Linda (David) Wirth, Oregon, WI, Charlene (Wes) Ault, Green Bay, WI, Steven Lealou, Green Bay, WI, James Lealou, Green Bay, WI, Jane (Tom Plog) Lealou, Green Bay, WI and Jean (Lynn) Schroeder, Manitowish Waters, WI; 12 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Claire Bosman and Jane Brauer, both of Sturgeon Bay, WI; sister-in-law, Edwina Lealiou of Green Bay, WI and her beloved Dallas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gilbert Lealou; a daughter, Kathleen Lealou; 3 sisters: Hattie, Pearl and Patricia and 2 brothers, Lloyd and Charles.
Visitation will be held at St. Matthew Parish (130 St. Matthew St., Allouez, WI), Monday, November 2, 2020 from 12 to 1 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 PM with Fr. Robert Kabat, celebrant. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Muriel's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Unity Hospice for their wonderful care. Thank you also to her amazing caregivers Terri, Monie and Tina for their loving care and patience.