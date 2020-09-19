Muriel Ann Brice
De Pere - Muriel Ann Brice, 79, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was born October 22, 1940 in De Pere to Clem and Helen Julia (VanDerWegen) Klubertanz. Muriel was a 1958 graduate of East De Pere High School. After high school, she worked at Larsen Canning Company. On August 26, 1961 she married her lifelong partner and husband Bernie Brice at St. Francis Catholic Church.
Muriel was a secretary for NWTC - Center of Business and Industry. Muriel loved to spend time with her family and her mother. She enjoyed many rummage sales, swimming up North and putzing in her flower garden. She was a member of her Adventure Club and loved spending time with the many friends she made. Muriel could make the best desserts, especially her Yule logs, tapioca, coconut cream pie and banana cream pie.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Melanie (Mike) Jipson, Waukesha, WI; Molly (Jeff) Herkert, Phelps, WI; Faline (Doug) Vannieuwenhoven, DePere, WI; Celine (Alan) VanVreede, DePere, WI; her 11 grandchildren, Tony, Natalie, Tanner, Matt, Adam, Maria, Jenna, Hannah, Addy Jo, Riley, Sylvia; three great-grandchildren, Jamison, Jaxson, Boyd; three brothers, Ronnie (Sharon), Merlin (Rita), Cleo (Mary) Klubertanz; sisters-in-law, Adella Brice, Ruthie Brice; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Bernie; mother-in-law, Mildred Brice; brothers-in-law, Jim Brice, Jack Brice, Larry (Snookie) Brice.
Private family services will be held at this time. A celebration of Muriel's life will be planned for a later date. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
The Brice family extends their gratitude to the amazing staff of Emerald Bay Retirement Community for their thoughtful care given to Muriel.