Muriel Ann Motquin
Green Bay - Muriel Ann Motquin, 90, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at a local care facility. Born March 2, 1930, in Green Bay, she is the daughter of the late Alexander and Hilda (Pahnke) Schoen. Muriel married Joseph L. Motquin on January 24, 1948, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Green Bay, and he preceded her in death on February 10, 1989. She was a long-time, active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed in her Christian faith. Muriel also served as Sunday School superintendent and as a teacher for 37 years, also serving on the Altar Guild and with the Lutheran Girl Pioneers. She enjoyed camping, playing cards and crocheting. Muriel worked for a time as a clerk at Pranges but truly appreciated being a stay-at-home mom and wife.
Muriel is survived by her children, Sandra Kresse, with whom she lived, and Allan and his wife, Gayla Motquin; four grandchildren, Gwen Kresse, Mat (Stacy) Motquin, Amanda (Jason) Rouer and Hannah Motquin; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Joseph; son-in-law, Donald Kresse; four sisters; one brother; four sisters-in-law; and seven brothers-in-law.
Visitation at Messiah Ev. Lutheran Church, 3186 Eaton Road, Monday, June 8, 2020, from 2:00pm until the time of the service. Funeral Service 3:00pm at the church. Due to the current health environment, please wear a mask when attending. Burial in Nicolet Memorial Garden. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Muriel's family extends a special thank you to the caring staffs of Caraton Commons and Unity Hospice.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Muriel's memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.