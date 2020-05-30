Muriel Claire "Mickey" Hermans
Green Bay - Muriel "Mickey" (McGuire) Hermans, 87, born in Green Bay on October 4, 1932, was called home to Her Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by family after suffering from advanced dementia.
Mickey graduated from West High School, Class of 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Don Hermans at Annunciation Catholic Church on November 3, 1951. They would have celebrated 62 years of marriage prior to Don's death.
Mickey lovingly cared for her 5 children and husband until his death in 2013. Together they enjoyed camping, volunteering at St Vincent DePaul and spending time with their family. Mickey was very talented. From knitting, sewing, refinishing kitchen cabinets, replacing sump pumps and even putting up drywall, she could do it all. Her favorites included playing cards and going to the casino. In early years you could always count on family gatherings with booyah and cards. She would never say no to a game of Sheepshead. Even with dementia she could still beat her daughters in Rummy!
Mickey is survived by her children and their spouses, Theresa Teeter and her special friend, D.J. Nolan, Dan (Mary Jo) Hermans, Sue (Dave) Chrisman, Linda (Mark) Joppe, Carol (Dennis) Paul; 13 grandchildren, Cole, Jonathan (Cara), Greg, and Anna Teeter, Lindsay (Phil) Smock, Jenna (Travis) Nickel, Ian (Jenn) Chrisman, Lynnice (Peter) Lee, Andrew, Ellen, and Emily Joppe, Jacob Hooyman (Dana Usky), Andrea (Brandon) Blaney; 14 great-grandchildren, Chase, Dylan, Griffin, Egan, Cullen, Joanna, Evan, Lucia, Arya, Graham, Rowan, Charlotte, Charlie and Sophie. She is further survived by brother, Lee McGuire; sisters-in-law, Barb McGuire, Gail Hermans; brother-in-law, Phil Mausbach and numerous nieces and nephews. Also longtime friends Lois Pabst and Vivian Klinner.
Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents Leona and Ralph McGuire; brothers, Donald, Roland and Jim McGuire; sisters, Rita and Lorraine; sisters-in-law, Peggy and Judy McGuire; brothers-in-law, Joe Peters and Edward Hermans.
Friends may call Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. A private family mass will be held. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 30 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin in Muriel's name is appreciated.
A special thank you for the staff at Woodside Assisted Living and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.