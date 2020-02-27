|
Muriel Iris Miller, 82, Algoma, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit. She was born Nov. 20, 1937 in Brussels to Lawrence and Odelia (Ullman) Miller.
She grew up on the family farm in Brussels. Muriel graduated from the Brussels High School May 30, 1955. She worked as a receptionist for the Door County Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay for many years.
Muriel was an avid Packer fan, and enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, country music, baking and watching TV. Muriel had lived with her brother Gilbert for a while in Phoenix, AZ. until her mother took ill and she came back to care for her.
Muriel is survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, two adult brothers Ralph and Gilbert and two infant brothers Jerome and Byron.
Friends may call at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Kolberg on Monday March 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM with Rev. Curt Grube officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 4, 2020