Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Kolberg, WI
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Kolberg, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Iris Miller


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Iris Miller Obituary
Muriel Iris Miller, 82, Algoma, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit. She was born Nov. 20, 1937 in Brussels to Lawrence and Odelia (Ullman) Miller.

She grew up on the family farm in Brussels. Muriel graduated from the Brussels High School May 30, 1955. She worked as a receptionist for the Door County Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay for many years.

Muriel was an avid Packer fan, and enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, country music, baking and watching TV. Muriel had lived with her brother Gilbert for a while in Phoenix, AZ. until her mother took ill and she came back to care for her.

Muriel is survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, two adult brothers Ralph and Gilbert and two infant brothers Jerome and Byron.

Friends may call at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Kolberg on Monday March 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM with Rev. Curt Grube officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma assisted the family with arrangements.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Muriel's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -