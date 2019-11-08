|
|
Muriel J. Storm
Green Bay - Muriel J. Storm, 89, Green Bay, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1930 in Merrill, WI and was the daughter of Carl and Bertha (Gennrich) Mathison. Muriel graduated in 1948 from Merrill High School and furthered her education at Columbia College of Nursing in Milwaukee graduating as a Registered Nurse with the class of 1951. Muriel received additional public health certifications from the University of Minnesota and the University of Michigan. Following graduation, she became the City Nurse in Merrill, WI for several years until relocating to Green Bay to raise her family. She was a member of the Green Bay chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
On November 5, 1955, Muriel married Jack Storm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Merrill and enjoyed nearly 64 years together. Jack preceded her in death on February 19, 2019. She enjoyed playing golf with family and friends and belonged to numerous bridge clubs throughout the years. Muriel and Jack spent many weekends and summers at the cottage on Somo Lake in Tomahawk, WI. Muriel regularly attended home Packers games as a season ticket holder and continued to follow them as well as the Badgers in recent years. She had a green thumb when it came to planting flowers in her garden and this passion led her to work at Schroeder's Flowerland for several years. Muriel enjoyed preparing holiday meals and her Thanksgiving feasts will certainly be missed.
Muriel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Tamara and Keith Enzor, Harshaw, WI; her son and daughter-in-law: Matthew and Amy Storm, Appleton, WI; her four grandchildren: Miranda Enzor, Justin and his wife Stacey Enzor, Benjamin Storm, and Hannah Storm and her fiancé Noah Sims; and her two great-grandchildren: Hadley and Max Enzor. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law: Janet and Robert Savaske and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Byrine and James Plautz.
In accordance with Muriel's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established in her name. The family would like to offer a sincere note of appreciation to the staff of Unity Hospice along with the compassionate caregivers at Allouez Sunrise Village for all of their loving care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019