Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Murray A. Trudell


1925 - 2019
Murray A. Trudell Obituary
Murray A. Trudell

Green Bay - Murray A. Trudell, 94, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1925 to Herbert and Mary (Tatum) Trudell.

Murray attended Green Bay West High School and later graduated from Oakland Tech. High School in Oakland, CA, Class of 1944. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Europe. On May 17, 1947, Murray married Esther Garvey at St. Willebrord Catholic Church. He worked for Many years at Woody Jepsen Auto Dealer as a finance manager.

Murray loved spending time with his family and friends. People were his favorite hobby.

Survivors include his eight children and their spouses: Linda Murphy, Jennifer and Scott Erlandson, Bob and LoAnn Trudell, Jeff and Trude Trudell, Sally Drinkwine, Jim (Esmee) Trudell, Andrew and Jean Trudell, Molly Talano (Ryan Dorak); 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Jewel Beilke, De Pere; two sisters-in-law, Mildred "Mickey" Trudell and Valerie Thomas; nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; his parents; a son-in-law, Thomas Murphy; and three brothers, Curtis, Wesley, and Riley Trudell.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, December 6; followed by the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Murray's name.

A special thank you is extended to the staff of Odd Fellow Nursing Home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
