Myles Kempke Cole
Oconto Falls - On April 28, 2019 Myles Wallace Kempke Cole passed away due to an accident. He was born July 14,1994 to Steve and Penny Cole of Oconto Falls, WI.
Myles was currently employed at REM of Wisconsin and had been for the last 4 years. He had worked with home care for adults with autism and brain injuries. He was always trying to help people and improve the community.
He had many hobbies, hunting , fishing, snowmobiling, horseback riding and gaming. He enjoyed working on computers or anything electronic or mechanical that challenged him but one of his greatest loves was drag racing and car shows. He was one of the founders of THE GREEN BAY CAR SCENE and took great pride in being the head of the car club for the last few years. He was always working to bring car enthusiasts and the community together and made many friends along the way.
He is survived by his parents, Steve and Penny (Kempke) Cole, sister Amanda, Grandmother Margaret Kempke, Grandmother Carol Cole, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by Grandfather Wallace Kempke and Grandfather Layton Cole.
Myles will be cremated and a future memorial will be planned. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019