Myra Kay ZeiskeJackson - Myra Kay Zeiske (Tweedale) age 70 of Jackson Wisconsin passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 after a 3-year battle with cancer.Myra was born June 14, 1949 in Green Bay WI. To Alvin and Imogene (DeWitt) Tweedale. She was united in marriage to Frank G. Zeiske on January 29th, 1997. She worked in accounting her entire working career. She worked two jobs most of her life. She liked staying busy and socializing with people.She loved traveling with her family. Took many trips to South Dakota and Yellowstone, also many cruises and trips to Alaska and Arizona. She was a kindhearted person. She was always willing to help. If you needed help, she was there. She loved dogs. Especially her dog Spike.Myra is survived by her husband, Frank; her daughter Robin Choy. Her grandchildren Nicole Thyes, Anthony Choy, Cassandra Choy, Tyler (Rachel) Choy. Great grandchildren Amara Thyes, Kyla Choy, Gianni Esparza, Luciano Esparza. Mother Imogene Tweedale. Sisters; Nancy (John) Steffes; Cindy (Ed) Schultz; Tina (Mike) Coniff. Brother Scott (Jean) Tweedale; and sister-in-law Dorothy Zeiske. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other loved relatives, and friend.She was preceded in death by her father Alvin Tweedale; sister Debra Pollatz; brother Peter Tweedale; parents-in-law Gilbert and Clara (Berscheit) Zeiske; brother-in-law John Zeiske; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Louie.To honor Myra's wishes no formal services will be held. Myra's inurnment will take place privately in Nicolet Memorial Gardens-Shrine of the Good Shepherd in Green Bay.