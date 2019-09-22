Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Rosary Church, Kewaunee
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Rosary Church, Kewaunee
Myrtle Blahnik Dallmann

Kewaunee - Myrtle Blahnik Dallmann, age 103 died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 7, 1916 in Kewaunee to the late Louis E. and Anna (Shimanek) Blahnik.

She attended Holy Rosary School and graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1933. As a high school senior, she organized a Girls Brass Band. Myrtle was one of many Blahniks adding to the musical landscape of Kewaunee County, but the rest were men. When her father's Brass Band played anywhere, the Girls Brass Band played during band breaks and were a crowd favorite.

During the war she went to work in Chicago for a radio parts factory until she crippled a finger in punch press. She returned to Kewaunee but worked in Two Rivers at Montgomery Wards. It was there she met Erwin E. "Bud" Dallmann who she later married on February 14, 1943. Because he was a Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps they lived in Austin, TX where he was stationed. During that time they were blessed with two daughters. Myrtle ended up a single parent in 1954. To support her family, she went to work in Washington D.C. for the U.S. Government as a law librarian at the General Accounting Office. After she retired, she returned to Kewaunee in 1995 and lived in the house her father built until her death.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Church Community. After she turned 100, when asked about the secret to her longevity, the feisty super senior replied "hard work, eating lots of fresh vegetables and fruit, exercising and praying the Rosary every day".

Survivors include two daughters: Nadine Voegeli, who cared for her; Diane L. Adams, Sugar Land, TX; Seven grandchildren: Eric Voegeli; Dawn Hart; Diane Beach; Michael Voegeli; Rebecca Zinnante; Christine Dyer and Cynthia Adams; Sixteen great grandchildren; a niece and three nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters: Maranda Blahnik; Donna (Samuel) Mountjoy and Olive Blahnik.

Friends may call at Holy Rosary Church, Kewaunee after 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 27 until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. by Fr. James Dillenburg. Burial of the cremains will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please visit a shut in, take some flowers and a smile - make someone happy.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or sign the online guest book.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
