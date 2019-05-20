|
Myrtle Chaudoir
Kewaunee - Myrtle A. Chaudoir age 94, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1925 in Kewaunee to the late Frank and Anna (Haut) Bruemmer.
Myrtle graduated from Kewaunee High School in1942. She worked for Leyse Aluminum Co. And General Housewares for many years until retiring.
On June 26, 1946 she married Willard (Tuffy) Chaudoir at Immanuel Lutheran Church by Pastor Zink. They were lifelong members of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aid and the OWLS Club.
Survivors include her three children: Linda (Tom) Breider, Village of Howard; Kathy (Dale) Neumeier, Kewaunee; Mark (Becky) Chaudoir, Kewaunee; Jody (Sue) Breider; Cory (Virginia) Breider; Tara (Jay) Imhoff; Eric Neumeier; Stacy Chaudoir; David (Kristen) Chaudoir; seven great grandchildren: Libby, Sam, Andrew, Jakob, Eli Breider, Paxton, Everly Chaudoir; a brother-in-law: John Kay, Kewaunee. She was preceded in death by ten sisters and five brothers.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday May 21 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 1012 Wisconsin Ave. Kewaunee until the time of services. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ken Kratz officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Kewaunee Care Nursing Home, Linden Manor and Southern Care Hospice for the care and concern that they gave Myrtle and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2019