Myrtle J. Rentmeester
Green Bay - Myrtle Josephine (Gonion) Rentmeester, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born on March 15, 1924, in Brown County to the late Wilfred and Josephine (Duquaine) Gonion. Myrtle graduated from East High School in 1942. On July 6, 1946, Myrtle married Marvin Rentmeester, sharing 71 years. With her husband Marvin, they owned and operated the Rentmeester Truck/ Dairy Farm until their retirement. Myrtle was a lifelong member of Holy Martyr's Church/Prince of Peace Church. Marvin and Myrtle were supporters of the New Zoological Society, along with several other Charities.
Myrtle will be deeply missed by a sister, Rita Rowell; brother-in-law, Fabian Rentmeester: her God children, Carol DeGrand, Phyllis Moore and Janet Miller and many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband Marvin: brother, Albert (Jeanie) Gonion; brother-in-laws, Ralph (Theresa) Rentmeester, Clem (Jean) Rentmeester, Francis (Betty) Rentmeester, Dick Powell and a sister-in-law, Nola Rentmeester.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Deb Wegner-Hohensee officiating. Burial will be in Holy Martyr's Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, please offer prayers for Myrtle's family.
Myrtle and her family would like to extend a sincere word of thanks to the many neighbors, friends and relatives for their help and prayers over the years as well as the staffs of Carrington Manor, Heartland Hospice, and the caring volunteers of Heartland Hospice. Special thanks to Deacon Bill Burkel, Chaplains, John and William and Jerry Jossart for distributing communion. A very special thank you to Carol De Grand and Bruce Deuchert for their love, care and friendship.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019